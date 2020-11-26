MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a Pompano Beach woman dead this past September.

BSO investigators say that Jacquelyn St. John was arrested after her white sedan was spotted pulling into the parking lot of a local business. “The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified at St. John, was seen exiting the car then re-entering the car before leaving the scene,” authorities said.

Detectives were able to identify and locate St. John and the 2016 Lincoln MKZ she was driving.

BSO says St. John faces charges related to failing to stop/remain on the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with or fabricating evidence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and probation violation.

Here is what BSO had to say about the hit-and-run from September 21:

At approximately 9:12 p.m., the Broward Regional Communications received a hit-and-run call near the 900 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded and located pedestrian, Kenyanna Bell, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Bell was transported to Broward Health North where she remained and later died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to her injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on North Dixie Highway when it struck Bell.