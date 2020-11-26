WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects wanted for construction rental equipment thefts, totaling in excess of $500,000.

Authorities say the suspects are wanted for thefts from Georgia to Miami.

Anyone that can identify these suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

