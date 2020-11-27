  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a Black Friday like we’ve never seen before.

Despite health expert warnings to stay at home, some shoppers were out early looking for deals.

At a Brandsmart USA in Miami Gardens, masked shoppers began bargain hunting Thanksgiving night.

At a Walmart in Doral, which was closed on Thanksgiving, long lines formed before the 6 a.m. opening. By 6:30 a.m. more than 400 people were in the store.

Those out early said this year is unlike previous years.

“It’s not the same. I think it’s less people but everything is very unsure, not official, you know,” said Maverick Lorenzo.

“We got here at 3 a.m. and we just posted up here. It was only us and them two and then everybody else started showing up at 4 a.m.,” said Gian Correa.

Also happening at various malls and stores across South Florida, the arrival of Santa. Visits will be socially distanced.

