MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite a Centers for Disease Control warning not to travel this Thanksgiving, on Wednesday the terminals were busy at Miami International Airport.

“There’s traffic, crazy, a lot of chaotic people,” said Louie Gabutt who was waiting for his flight.

Garbutt was heading back to Belize after being stuck in New York since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s been a hassle because I had to go back to taking the test and my results came in yesterday and I was supposed to fly yesterday,” he said.

Imani Fulmer and her daughter said they were flying out to Arizona for the holiday and didn’t expect to see so many people.

More from CBSMiami.com

COVID In Miami-Dade: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Says Rise In Cases Could ‘Risk Setting Our Economy Backwards’

ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home

Miami Police Officer Shot, Killed Alleged Intruder At West Miami-Dade Home

Airport officials said it’s been busier than expected.

“Although we projected 30,000 passengers yesterday, we saw 50,000 passengers, so about 20,000 more than expected,” said MIA spokesman Jack Varela.

Monday and Tuesday combined saw close to 100 thousand travelers make their way through MIA.

Traffic also picked up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. From Tuesday through Monday, they expect to see more than 480,000 travelers. That’s down about 40 percent from last year.

MIA is also seeing a dramatic drop in Thanksgiving travelers.

“We do a 12-day projection every year for holiday traffic around this time. This year we’re expecting around 621,000 passengers. Last year, we had 1.5 million passengers coming through the airport,” said Varela.