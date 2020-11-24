Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting involving a Miami police officer is under investigation in west Miami-Dade.
Police said a teenager was alone inside of a home off SW 8th Street and 97th Avenue when he heard someone break in.
The teen’s father, a Miami police officer, responded to the scene.
Miami-Dade PD said the father ended up shooting the intruder.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
MDPD is investigating what happened.
