MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures mostly mid to upper 70s along the coast and low 70s inland.
Spotty showers moved across parts of the tri-county area. The rain chance will be lower the rest of the day with highs in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
It will be breezy at times. Due to the onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents and small craft should exercise caution.
Wednesday might a passing shower will be possible. Lows will fall to the low 70s overnight.
Thanksgiving will be nice and warm with highs in the low 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions at times.
It will be slightly warmer late week into the weekend. A strong cold front is forecast to move in early next week and we will likely wake up to lows in the low 60s and highs near 70 degrees.
TROPICS
A low-pressure area located along a frontal system several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers, mainly east of its center. The low is expected to interact with an upper-level trough later today, detach from the front by Thursday, and then possibly acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday while it moves southward over warmer waters. This area has a low potential for development.
