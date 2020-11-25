TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has provided an update on new therapeutics to treat COVID-19, as well as Florida’s vaccine distribution plan once vaccines are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a video released Wednesday, the governor spoke about the good news surrounding COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines.

“Regeneron, a new monoclonal antibody therapy meant for those most vulnerable to COVID, has received its emergency use authorization and is now on its way to hospitals throughout the state,” he said. “This effectively doubles the supply of Bamlan – Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment that arrived at hospitals just over a week ago. Like Bamlan, Regeneron will be administered by IV, and should be taken shortly after receiving a positive test. Both treatments are meant to keep people out of the hospital.”

The governor said there’s also good news about the vaccines.

“December 10th is the date that the FDA will meet regarding the Pfizer vaccine and we anticipate the FDA to review Moderna’s vaccine shortly thereafter,” he said.

More from CBSMiami.com

COVID In Miami-Dade: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Says Rise In Cases Could ‘Risk Setting Our Economy Backwards’

ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home

Miami Police Officer Shot, Killed Alleged Intruder At West Miami-Dade Home

While DeSantis did not talk at all about the recent spike in cases across the state or address calls to bring back some restrictions, he did say now is the time to make sure we’re protecting the most vulnerable.

“As we anxiously await the vaccine it’s important to double down on protecting of the most vulnerable particularly seniors and long term care facilities,” he said. “If we can re-double our efforts to protect our most vulnerable until the vaccine is deployed we will help safeguard the lives of thousands of Floridians.”

The governor said CVS and Walgreens have confirmed with the state they are ready to deploy a vaccine to all four thousand long-term care facilities in the state. He also said priority vaccinations will be given to the most vulnerable as well as to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.