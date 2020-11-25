MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a food giveaway at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, as the demand for food across South Florida continues to be great ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I’m so overwhelmed. This is a beautiful thing. I am really blessed that they are helping my family for the holiday. Thank you federation,” food recipient Ladee Glenn said.

Glenn is overjoyed by this kosher food distribution drive-through event. Many say it is exactly what their families need during these difficult days.

“It’s very important. I am unemployed and I have been receiving nothing, nothing at all and I am so grateful for this,” said Maria Weberman, also receiving food.

Hundreds of people lined up for hours up and down Biscayne Boulevard at 42nd Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue to receive flowers first and then a package including a frozen kosher turkey breast, non-perishable items, and challah (hall-ah).

For Weberman, this was particularly special in light of what her family has been going through.

“How hard has this pandemic been. Very hard. Very hard. Hard on my kids who are home at school during this pandemic and there are no jobs. This has been very difficult.” And when she is asked what this means to her, Weberman said, “The world. Survival.”

As Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava passes out the free food, she too is struck by the hardship.

“We have so much to be grateful for but so many people are struggling. This is very beautiful and important and those who can give out these items. This is a treasure to help people who are struggling because of the virus and have health conditions and have lost jobs and struggling to pay rent and just to put some food on their tables.”

The Jewish Federation teamed up with other organizations in response to the economic hardship and food insecurity spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just a lot of need because of the COVID crisis and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation is answering the call,” said Michelle Ben-Aviv of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

“Definitely means a lot what we are receding because these are difficult times,” said food recipient Jose Caiceeo.

And on this day there is some optimism.

“There is always hope. Always hope with people like this,” said Weberman.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation teamed up with the county and groups including Farm Share and Repair the World.

The federation has been holding a series of these food giveaways.

When we last checked, they had given away food to at least 500 families.

It’s just one of several distributions planned ahead of the holiday.