MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a prank call ended with a Hialeah teenager being placed in handcuffs.
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy called 9-1-1 claiming there was a gunman on the campus of Lincoln Marti Charter School.
When the call came in, police and the SWAT team responded, putting the school on lockdown while they investigated.
Investigators say other students began texting each other and that’s when someone said the teen was behind the call.
When police interviewed the boy, he admitted that he and another teen from New Jersey made the call because they were bored.
The boy, who is not identified by CBS4 because of his age, was arrested and is charged with two felonies.
