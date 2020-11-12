MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was not your typical traffic near Miami International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

On NW 36th Street, you would have been behind a Learjet en route to George T. Baker Technical College.

“The first aircraft that is a private jet and will continue to expand the horizons of the individuals that are getting educated on aircraft mechanics,” said Lester Sola, the Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

Amos Rodriguez knows how valuable that experience will be.

“I graduated George T. Baker over 40 years ago, 40 years!” he said, as he addressed a group gathered to see the jet depart for its trip to the college.

He is now the President of iAero Tech and knew the aircraft would be better served there than in his hangar.

“For me, this is very important that we donate this aircraft for students now and in the future,” he added.

Students like Jorge Varona are excited to begin working on the Learjet. “Something like this, the corporate side small jets is something we’ve been lacking to practice on,” said Varona.

It may be small, but it was still a challenge to get from the airport to the school.

The plane was towed the short distance from NW 36th Street. Now, that it is there, it will help to further expand the abilities of the college and the students.

“When hundreds of local and national companies throughout the US need excellent technicians, they know where to go and that is George T. Baker,” said Ciro R. Hidalgo, Principal at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College.

The school is located in the 3200 block of N.W. 42 Avenue.