MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A surprise work training session turned into an amazing surprise for more than a dozen Miami nurses and front line health care workers.

The group was scheduled for an upcoming mandatory, aka boring, 48-hour training, but were instead surprised with an island vacation to the Florida Keys.

Jackson Health System supervisors were asked to choose staff that went above and beyond during the pandemic. Many of the staff, including respiratory therapists and lab techs, have not been able to take any time off during the pandemic to relax or spend time with their loved ones and have been working tirelessly during the pandemic treating COVID patients, the hospital said.

The 50 workers were told they had to attend a mandatory two-day, training, but when they gathered at the hospital Tuesday they were handed gift boxes with gift certificates.

Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys donated two-night stays to their island on Duck Key, surrounded by sparkling waters and swaying palm trees as part of its Heroes Salute program.

“Today the joke was on me. and it was a good surprise,” said F. Capello from Corrections Health Services. “I love to practice care. I love my colleagues. I’m just wowed today, I’m blown away. Tears in my eyes. Nothing but gratitude.”

This surprise was a part of the hospital’s “Care is Gratitude Initiative” and is one of many other events planned within the next two months.

