MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is day two of the Florida Senate District 37 recount which was launched with just 31 votes separating Republican Ileana Garcia and Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez.

According to Miami-Dade Elections Department spokeswoman Suzy Trutie, a machine recount for vote-by-mail and Election Day ballots was completed on Tuesday. A machine recount is triggered if the vote difference is one-half of one percent (0.5%).

Wednesday is the machine recount for early voting.

Once that is complete, the Miami-Dade Elections Department sends the results to the Florida Division of Elections and it has to order a manual recount, which will most likely take place on Thursday. A manual recount is triggered if the vote difference is one-quarter of one percent (0.25%).

On Friday, Miami-Dade Elections Department will certify the final and official results.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’

Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm

Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store

Jose Javier Rodriguez has held the State Senate seat since 2016.

Garcia is a former Department of Homeland Security deputy press secretary in the Trump administration. She also founded Latinas for Trump.

The district represents areas including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.