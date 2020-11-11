MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida corrections officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an inmate at a state prison in Central Florida.
A grand jury indicted Michael Riley on a second-degree murder charge following the death in June of the unnamed inmate at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement.
“The investigation shows the victim died as a result of actions taken by Riley in his capacity as a correctional officer,” the statement said.
Riley was being held at the Polk County Jail. There was no online docket for Riley yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’
Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm
Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store
“The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force,” Florida Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch said in a statement. “If an officer acts outside of their authority and the standards of the Department, they will be held accountable.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.