MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly proposing “anti-mob” legislation that would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law to allow armed citizens to defend themselves against violent rioters and looters, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

The Stand Your Ground law protects those who kill someone if they’re in fear for their lives but this proposed legislation would expand the use of force justifications.

Those who oppose it say expanding the law could will give armed people the legal right to fatally shoot suspected looters, or anyone damaging a business.

This new push is reportedly in response to police brutality protests that happened in Florida and across the nation this year.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’

Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm

Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store

Local businesses owners are against this drafted proposal.

The Miami Herald also says the legislation would make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during protests, give immunity to drivers who claim to accidentally hurt or kill protestors blocking traffic and withhold state funds from cities that cut police budgets.

The Miami Herald says the legislation draft has been sent to Florida’s House Judiciary Committee.