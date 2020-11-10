BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale continues to look more like a lake than a neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The flooding left behind by Tropical Storm Eta is making for a messy morning commute in some areas.

As Tropical Storm Eta made its way through Broward County, it turned front yards and roads into lakes.

“And then the rain, rain, rain, rain, rain that was it. But yeah, and then you’re thinking is it going to stop today or not? Because we only like it was almost up at the garage already that we’ve seen some houses down here that already got water almost up to their front doors,” said one Melrose Park resident.

In parts of Weston, where more than a foot of rain fell. watercraft became the only way to navigate the flooded streets.

Wind gusts took down limbs and split a pine tree in two which toppled onto a roof.

“I’ve been over here like 40 years, since 1978, never in my life seen such a thing like this. Never. Even with Andrew it didn’t get that bad,” said Melrose Park resident Linnie Berry.

Over in Lauderhill on Monday morning, cars tried to get through the flood streets but many failed.

Residents in Paradise Village in Davie were worried the water would flow into his home.

“Rain, a lot of water overflowing. I’m trying to protect the houses from getting messed up over here. That’s why I’m over here slowing down, slowing down the cars trying to tell them to slow down,” said said Jacob Dunlap.

While it was messy, many have been trying to make the best of it.

Some folks were seen canoeing with their dogs.

Davie Fire Rescue tweeted photos rescuing goats and alpacas from a Davie farm.

Many areas are experiencing flooding throughout the Town of Davie, FL. Engine 68 was called to assist with an animal evacuation and assisted 3 goats and 2 alpaca from a barn today. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/T1Cuxo2nQb — Davie Fire Rescue (@DavieFireRescue) November 9, 2020

The Lara family in Melrose Park had to used a pool float to get their kids out of the house on Monday. They planned to stay with in-laws as water surrounded their neighborhood.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said Monday they had deployed about a dozen vac trucks to pump some of the water out of Melrose Park.