MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As President Trump’s path to stay in the White House appears to be disappearing, he’s claiming there is voter fraud. But his campaign hasn’t provided evidence.

“You’re undermining people’s faith in the very system of democracy our country depends on,” Election Expert Charles Zelden said.

Zelden is a professor at NOVA Southeastern University and says this is not common. But it does remind him of the president and others questioning the count from Broward Elections Office two years ago. This time, it’s on a much larger scale.

“When you’re behind, you use everything in your powers to try and get people to count the votes for you. Sometimes that means challenging the validity of the electoral system,” Zelden said.

Former U.S. Attorney and Independent Marcos Jimenez, who used to be a Republican, says the courts won’t grant the president’s wishes.

“The Supreme Court does not want to be perceived as stepping in a partisan way in the election. I firmly believe that to be the case. The Supreme Court is not going to stop this election,” Jimenez said.

Several lawsuits have been filed by Trump campaign lawyers. Jimenez explains why most may hit a brick wall.

“There is no basis for his reckless allegation that there is massive voter fraud going on. That’s just simply not true. It’s not happening,” Jimenez said.

Since Election Day, CBS 4 News has reached out through email, phone calls, and Twitter to South Florida’s congressional Republicans. We wanted to know if they believe there’s fraud and along with the baseless allegation, Democrats are stealing the election. So far, We either didn’t get a response or we were directed to Twitter.

Senator Rick Scott tweeted a link to help raise money for the Trump campaign’s legal team. The link goes to a website that makes a false claim the “left-wing mob” and Democrats are trying to steal the election.

Senator Rubio had several tweets defending the president’s right to go to court over concerns about the counting process. And the president’s campaign sent a statement. It says in part: “We will pursue this process at every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government.”

We’ve also put in requests to speak to governor DeSantis. His office hasn’t responded. However, last night he did go on Fox News. He claims there’s fraud in several states. He too wants people to donate to the president’s legal team.