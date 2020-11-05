FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With all the vitriol that has surrounded this election season, there’s another claim of harassment – this time from the mayor of Fort Lauderdale.

“They had a blow horn and they were just announcing it all over the place,” Dean Trantalis said.

He recalled how homophobic slurs were hurled at him while he was at an early vote location at Coral Ridge Mall.

Trantalis is the city’s first openly gay mayor.

“I encountered a number of people who were there on behalf of the Trump campaign who immediately accosted me, calling me pedophile, started calling me a [expletive] and thought it was fun,” he said.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

Broward Makes History Electing 3 Black Men As Sheriff, State Attorney & Public Defender

Multiple Weapons, Counterfeit Credit Cards Seized During Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive In Miramar

He called the people behind it a fringe element.

“I know it’s not the Republican Party. I know it’s just a lot of rabble rousers that are fringe elements of the Trump organization that felt they could come into our city,” he said. “Several were not from our city. They admitted they came from other parts of the state.”

Trantalis said he was also targeted at another early voting location and near his home.

“Right around my house, people, I had yard signs for my campaign, and people attached little pink flags with my name on it within two blocks from my house, which is a dog whistle for someone who’s gay,” he said. “Almost to say, ‘We’re watching you, we’re around your house.’ They wanted to intimidate me.”

The mayor said behavior like this does not represent people who live in Fort Lauderdale.

“If you can’t be respectable, honorable people, you need to take your dog and pony show somewhere else. That’s not who we are,” he said.