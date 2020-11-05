MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor-Elect Daniella Levine Cava knows COVID will define the first leg of her term – and she already has a plan to tackle it.

The rate of new COVID cases in South Florida is increasing.

Broward has a two-week average positivity rate at 5.61% while Miami-Dade is at 5.30%.

Both are slightly above a comfortable level for doctors.

“I’m going to stay on top of this and monitor the cases. Bring on my chief medical officer. Review all of the orders,” Levine Cava told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

Levine Cava, who will be sworn in less than two weeks from now, plans to appoint a chief medical officer. That person is meant to help the county navigate a new normal through testing, tracing and guidelines.

“I think what we have in place is sensible. It was approved by the board and I’m a member,” she said.

Levine Cava doesn’t have an issue with current restrictions and emergency orders.

She’s also working with the county’s deputy mayor, who has been leading the county’s fight against COVID-19, for a smooth transition.

However, the mayor-elect wants to review the orders though, since she will be in charge of drafting new ones along with the curfew.

“We will be balancing the health care issues with the economic ones. We know we need to continue our economy for so many reasons,” the mayor-elect said.

When it comes to people in the hospital, Miami-Dade is still seeing an increase in patients – now at around 430. Although the ICU numbers have not changed.

Broward has about 270 patients battling the virus. Doctors are hoping to not see a large increase since Thursday, Florida reported the highest number of new cases since August.

Because of President Trump’s rally in Opa-locka over the weekend, the incoming mayor said she is concerned since thousands were not socially distance and wearing facial coverings.

“It’s very unfair that the president came in with special exceptions. He needs to follow the rules just like everyone else. I’m concerned,” she said.

Levine Cava plans to work with city mayors, health experts and business owners to help with awareness about masks and hand washing.