MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins has tested positive for coronavirus.
“We were informed that a Miami Dolphins assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19. The assistant coach immediately quarantined and we are in the NFL’s intensive protocols,” according to a statement from the team.
The Dolphins said they are following all the guidelines, including contact tracing, and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors, and their training staff.
This positive test is not expected to impact this Sunday’s Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals.
