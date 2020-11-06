OKEECHOBEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A school named after Florida’s iconic Everglades found one its most popular wetland residents on its playground on Wednesday.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Everglades Elementary School when someone spotted it.
The school’s mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different then the 4-foot-6-inch alligator the deputies captured.
Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionally naming it “Everglades.”
