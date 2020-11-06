TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the reported addition Friday of 53 deaths, more than 17,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health numbers.
As of a Friday morning count, 17,014 residents and 210 non-residents had died.
The number of resident deaths was up from 14,767 a month earlier, and the number of non-resident deaths was up from 178. South Florida has been hit hardest, with Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties accounting for 6,822 of the resident deaths.
Also, hard-hit has been long-term care facilities, where 6,846 residents and staff members have died, the Department of Health numbers show.
