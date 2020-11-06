MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,110 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Friday and there was one newly added death.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 191,838 and 3,671 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.58 %.
In Broward, there were 567 new cases and 3 new deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 89,751 cases and 1,545 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.73%.
In Monroe, there were 45 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,522 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 10.54%.
Statewide, there were 5,245 newly added cases and 54 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 832,625 across Florida and 17,224 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.97%.
