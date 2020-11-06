MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trump supporters told police they were holding a rally on Friday afternoon in Oakland Park when they said two women in their group were impacted with pellets during a drive-by shooting.
Police said they arrived at the scene at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a possible shooting on the northeast corner of E. Oakland Park Blvd. and N. Federal Highway.
Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect drove by and fired an unknown type of pellet gun into the crowd.
The women suffered were impacted by pellets and were treated for minor injuries.
More from CBSMiami.com
Miami-Dade Mayor-Elect Daniella Levine Cava’s COVID Plan Centered Around ‘Balancing The Health Care Issues With The Economic Ones’
Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s 1st Openly Gay Mayor, Says Homophobic Slurs Hurled At Him While At Early Voting Site
‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors
Police say this is an active investigation and did not give a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.