MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Medley police have solved the case of purloined medical grade gloves that were taken from a warehouse in Coral Springs last month.

The PPE gloves were stolen from Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry. The company said it received a shipment on Friday, October 23rd, which contained about 6 million pieces of medical supplies including about a million dollars worth of federally registered medical gloves.

The gloves were intended to be delivered to area hospitals.

On Sunday night, October 25, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes.

On Monday, November 2nd, acting on a tip, Medley police were able to locate 11 pallets of the stolen gloves. They also made two arrests. Tabit Lejardi and Michael Gabriel Henao have been charged with dealing in stolen property in connection to the theft.

The 11 pallets of gloves are valued at more than two thousand dollars.

On Wednesday, Medley detectives searched a warehouse at 12301 NW 116th Avenue and were able to recover the rest of the stolen gloves.

Media Update

Medley Police Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and conduct a search of a warehouse in connection with the $1,000,000 load of gloves that were stolen from Coral Springs. Our detectives worked tirelessly and were able to recover the remaining gloves. pic.twitter.com/MNttienwb1 — Medley Police (@MedleyPolice) November 5, 2020

Medly PD said more arrests are expected.

Federal authorities are also investigating the theft because the medical-grade exam gloves were federally registered.