MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal authorities say they have seized multiple weapons and counterfeit credit cards, following the arrest of a fugitive wanted on an outstanding federal warrant in Miramar.
Federal officials say that U.S. Marshals arrested Juan “OG Slime” Dolcine, 31, during the early morning hour of October 29.
Dolcine was wanted for violation of supervised release on a 2019 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives weapons conviction.
Deputy U.S. Marshals say they tracked Dolcine to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of SW 43rd Street, where he was believed to be residing. The arrest resulted in the seizure of two semi-automatic rifles, two semi-automatic handguns, a cache of ammunition, credit card scanners, and counterfeit card cards.
Dolcine is currently being held at the Miami Federal Detention Center without bond.
“Mr. Dolcine is just one of many whose run from justice was cut short by our Fugitive Operations Division. I am extremely proud of the work done by the men and women of the United States Marshals Service and the various law enforcement agencies we work with,” said Gadyaces Serralta, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida.
