MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and tropical-storm conditions when Eta approaches South Florida.
Tropical depression Eta remains over central America but will begin moving back into the Caribbean on Friday toward Cuba. Models suggest Eta will restrengthen and begin affecting South Florida this weekend. After that, uncertainty increases as steering currents weaken with an upper-level low close by in the Gulf.
Based on the latest forecast cone, tropical moisture from Eta will approach the Keys late Saturday, as
it moves closer to Cuba.
Eta’s moisture will continue to spread over the rest of South Florida through Sunday. The core of the deep moisture will move through the area Sunday and Monday, so these two days will have the highest threat for flooding. There is a particular concern for that given that the soil is saturated from the wet weather last month.
Eta is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, which means that South Florida may still have wet and gusty conditions through at least Tuesday.
Before then, gusty showers, that are not associated with Eta, are going to impact South Florida as the work-week comes to an end.
