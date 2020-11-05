MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will be able to recognize a man they say has been caught several times on surveillance video repeatedly stealing everything from light switches to large televisions from a North Lauderdale Walmart.

Police say their suspect has hit the same store five times over the course of a month, starting on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Walmart located at 7900 McNab Road.

Their suspect’s modus operandi is always the same, police say he enters through the front of the store, but as video shows, he exits by kicking the back door and exiting with a careful of unpaid items.

Here are what detectives say about the times the man has been caught on surveillance camera:

– Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, the subject placed two HP printers into a shopping cart and continued through the store taking additional items that include a comforter and a light dimmer, totaling nearly $500.

– On Monday, Sept. 28, video surveillance shows that the subject exited a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot and entered the store through the north front entrance of Walmart. He walked into the electronics section of the store, placed two televisions in his shopping cart and then left with almost $400 worth of items.

– On Sunday, Oct. 11, the same subject, and a cohort, entered the store and filled two carts with a hoverboard, a kid’s ATV and nearly $2,000 worth of clothing before they fled through the emergency exit and into a waiting vehicle.

– During the most recent theft, on Oct. 17, the subject entered the store with a female and chose two flat screen TVs that they placed into a shopping cart. They exited through the west side emergency door and met up with two additional subjects in a waiting red Chevy Equinox.

Investigators say their suspect may have used different getaway vehicles each time. They say he is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).