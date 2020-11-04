MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is urged to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall Tuesday evening along the coast of Nicaragua.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta will re-emerge in the Caribbean Sea before heading north toward Cuba and potentially affecting Florida over the weekend.
“While it’s too early to tell what if any impact Eta could have on South Florida and the Keys, we need to watch it closely, especially after it gets back over water on Friday for potential impacts later this weekend,” said CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer.
The chance for heavy rain rises this weekend as Eta approaches South Florida.
The chance for showers increases slightly on Thursday and Friday but this is not associated with Eta. Not until Sunday that South Florida will start to get showers and storms from Eta. There is a particular concern for flooding given that the soil is saturated from the wet weather last month.
In addition, gusty winds will be another impact on South Florida, especially Sunday through Monday. There are still uncertainties with the details of the forecast, such as rainfall totals and timing, the CBS4 Weather team will be monitoring this closely.
