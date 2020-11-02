Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has found two boys who were reported missing over the weekend.
According to FLPD, Alando Brown,11, and his seven-year-old brother Tavaris Johnson boys were last seen Saturday morning in the 400 block of NW 13 Ave.
Investigators did not suspect foul play.
