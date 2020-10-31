MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Joe Biden campaign announced Saturday that former President Barack Obama will be campaigning in South Florida on Monday.
Former President Obama will also be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
More from CBSMiami.com
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Police: Miami-Dade Officer Arrested By Federal Drug Agents
Trump To Largely Maskless, Shoulder-To-Shoulder Supporters In Tampa: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Appropriate When Social Distancing Isn’t Possible’
No other details were immediately available.
RELATED: Campaign 2020 Voters Guide
The former president spoke to supporters during a drve-in rally in North Miami last Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.