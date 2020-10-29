MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday tried to put to rest concerns that former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected to the presidency, would be influenced by far left progressives or socialists.
“It is a joke to believe that Joe Biden is going to be embracing socialism,” Kerry said. “He was in Congress for years, vice president for 8 years. He never mentioned the word socialism or adopted a policy similar to it. That’s a scare tactic.”
Kerry said that the people of Florida see through the president’s tactics and they are tired of the chaos in Washington.
He also said the Obama administration was on the right path when it opened up to Cuba.
Kerry added that the Biden administration would work with the Cuban community here in South Florida to help determine what would be best for the people of Cuba.
