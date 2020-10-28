MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A customer’s relaxing massage was suddenly interrupted by screams followed by an armed robbery Tuesday night at a Miami massage parlor.

Police said it happened in the 3600 block of West Flagler Street at around 9 p.m.

Detectives said one victim was getting a massage when he heard a knock on the door. He then heard a massage worker screaming.

Immediately after that, police say, that one of the suspects entered the room where he was getting a massage armed with a revolver and ordered the victim to remove his chain.

The second suspect grabbed the victim’s pants, grabbed his wallet, phone, and car keys, according to investigators.

Police said $500 in cash was taken from the establishment. Additionally, two phones were also taken but were later recovered.

Police are trying to effort surveillance video.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).