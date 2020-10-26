MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is right around the corner in the midst of the COVID pandemic. That has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging traditional trick-or-treating this year.
According to the CDC guidance, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus.
The CDC ranked some popular Halloween activities from low to high risk, which are as follows:
LOWER RISK ACTIVITIES
- Carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household
- Carving and decorating pumpkins outside with friends and neighbors (socially distanced)
- Virtual Halloween costume contest
- Halloween movie night with members of your household
- Decorating your home
MODERATE RISK ACTIVITIES
- Lining up individually wrapped candy bags at the end of your driveway for trick-or-treaters to grab
- Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard with sanitizing and social distancing rules in place
- Outdoor costume parties where people wear protective masks and stay more than 6 feet apart (a costume mask is not a substitute for a protective cloth mask)
HIGHER RISK ACTIVITIES
- Traditional trick-or-treating
- Crowded indoor costume parties
- Indoor haunted houses
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people you don’t live with
For a list of more activities and guidance about other upcoming holidays visit the CDC’s holidays webpage.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Police Investigating Double Shooting Outside Miami Club
COVID-19 In South Florida: 309 New Cases In Miami-Dade, 285 In Broward
Florida Secretary Of State Laurel Lee: Russian, Iranian Election Interference ‘A Very Serious Threat’
The CDC said to check and follow your local and state rules and regulations, and do not participate in any festivities if you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who does.
You must log in to post a comment.