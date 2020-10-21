MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is going to include an extra spooky spectacle this year with a rare lunar event. Not only will there be a full moon on Halloween night, but it will also be a rare “Blue Moon.”
But don’t expect to look up and see an actual blue colored moon. It just means it is the second full month of the month. This happens every 2.5 to three years, or “once in a blue moon.”
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, howeve,r, seeing a “Blue Moon” on Halloween only happens once every 19 years, which means the next Halloween full moon won’t appear until 2039.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Surveillance Video Captures Moment Armed Men Rob, Kill Man Outside Of Fort Lauderdale Walgreens
14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News
LOOK: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Getting Shots Up On A Yacht In A Dwyane Wade Jersey
Adding to the super bizarre year we’ve been having, Halloween night also includes another event. Halloween 2020 will lead us into the end of Daylight Saving Time.
RELATED: Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Push To Keep Daylight-Saving Time
That means anyone enjoying the spooky holiday, or not, will get an extra hour of sleep when everyone has to turn their clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
You must log in to post a comment.