MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s almost time to get back that hour of sleep you lost last spring with the return of Standard Time.

Every Autumn, we say good-bye to Daylight Saving Time (often incorrectly called daylight savings time) and hello to Standard Time when most Americans turn their clocks back one hour.

Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. That means if you’re staying in Saturday night, which just happens to be Halloween, you’ll want to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. If you’re out at 2 a.m., set your clocks back an hour when you wake up in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time gives people that extra hour of sunlight during the warm summer months, then comes Standard Time when that extra hour of daylight is snatched away in the evening and shifted to the morning hours. It’s an age old tradition that officially isn’t that old.

The practice of Daylight Saving Time became official in 1975 as a way to save energy.

Standard Time used to begin in the middle of October but it was moved to the first weekend in November in 2007.

Daylight Saving Time will return the second Sunday in March.

Arizona, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

As always, Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to remember to swap the batteries in your family’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for fresh ones.