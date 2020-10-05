  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, Miami Heat News, Ryan Mayer

(CBSMiami)- Jimmy Butler powered the Heat to a Game 3 win on Sunday night 115-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers to close the game in the series to 2-1. In the process, Butler recorded a triple double of 40 points 11 rebounds and 13 assists, a performance that ranks among the best the league has ever seen in the NBA Finals.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Butler is just the third player in NBA history to record a 40 point triple double in the Finals. The other two? His opponent, LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.

The historic nature of the performance doesn’t stop there either. By virtue of his 13 assists, Butler scored or assisted on 73 of Miami’s 115 points. That ranks second in Finals history behind only Walt Frazier who scored or assisted on 74 points in the 1970 Finals against the Lakers.

And, Butler’s 40 points without attempting a three is the first such performance since Shaq did it for the Lakers in 2002.

Sunday night’s performance was just the kind of game the Heat were hoping to get from Butler when they traded for him this offseason and signed him to a five-year max contract extension. Now, he’ll look to help the Heat even the series with the Lakers in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

