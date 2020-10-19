WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just hours before early voting started in South Florida, the nation’s largest electronic flag and gigantic L.E.D. VOTE button lit up over the Miami skyline.

The patriotic reminder, being called a beacon of patriotism and democracy, is located on the new Paramount Worldcenter Tower in downtown Miami.

Through the center of the 60-story Paramount is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of fluttering red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

Patriotic reminder to get out and vote on the Miami Worldcenter. (Courtesy: Miami Worldcenter)

If you missed it Sunday night, the star-spangled light show runs through the night of Wednesday, October 21.

The building illuminates every half-hour; for a duration of three minutes; from 7:00 p.m. – Midnight and during the pre-dawn hour of 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM.

 

