MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting kicks off Monday In South Florida, and Friday final preparations were being made in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Voters in both counties will be able to cast their ballots in person at designated sites from 7 am until 7 pm Monday, October 19th through Sunday, November 1st.

Broward has 22 early voting locations and Miami-Dade has 33 sites.

The last of the voting machines rolled out of Broward’s voting equipment center Friday.

On their way to different sites, many people will drop their mail-in ballots at early voting locations so we don’t expect lines, except for the Sunday before Election Day“ says Broward’s Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci.

“There has been a steady line daily in Lauderhill where Broward voters are dropping off their mail-in ballots, voters waiting in the drive-thru line. Mail-in ballots are a safer alternative during the pandemic and that it enables you to study the ballot in the comfort of your home,” they told CBS4.

The Broward elections office has sent over 570,000 mail-in ballots as of Friday and close to 200,000 have been returned. In Miami Dade, all systems are go for the start of their early voting Monday. More from CBSMiami.com

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Sheriff Gregory Tony Fires 2 Top Jail Administrators For Incident Involving Inmate Who Gave Birth

President Donald Trump’s Son, Eric Trump Holds MAGA Boat Rally In Miami All voting machine equipment has been delivered, according to the supervisor’s office. And they have over 5,000 poll workers to help during early voting and Election Day on November 3rd. As of Friday, Miami Dade has sent 637,674 mail-in ballots and received 182,777 back. Signatures are checked on mail-in ballots to make sure they match with what is on file. A voter can update their signature up until Election Day.

Broward gave poll watchers from both parties a chance to see the signature verification process up close Friday.

“I believe in openness. It’s up to others to see if transparency is a good thing or not“ said supervisor Antonacci.