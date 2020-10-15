Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hours before President Donald Trump‘s arrival in Miami, his son Eric Trump held a “Make America Great Again” boat rally.
Chopper 4 images showed dozens of boaters, flying Trump flags, in the Broad Causeway Bridge in North Miami for a boat parade to show their support.
Eric Trump is in town to host an “Evangelicals for Trump” event in Southwest Ranches.
President Trump’s visit to South Florida is expected to cause traffic tie-ups later in the day.
