TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Early voting across South Florida begins on Monday, October 19 and runs for two weeks.

In the meantime, more than 2.2 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned in Florida and almost half are from Democrats, who have so far outvoted Republicans by more than 400,000, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Statewide, voters had cast 2,274,191 mail-in ballots, with 1,124,439 by Democrats and 681,111 by Republicans.

Another 830,904 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 49,499.

Meanwhile, 3,449,486 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. More than 1.4 million ballots are in the hands of Democrats and 1.1 million with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 382,395 votes had been cast by mail, while another 641,832 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 182,777 mail in ballots, with 91,050 by Democrats and 45,590 by Republicans.

Another 46,137 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

454,897 ballots, requested by voters, had not been returned yet. More than 197-thousand Democrats had not returned them yet, nor have 120-thousand Republicans.

BROWARD:

In Broward, voters had cast 199,618 mail in ballots, with 123,947 by Democrats and 32,894 by Republicans.

Another 42,777 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

570,379 provided ballots had not been returned yet Nearly 326-thousand had been sent to Democrats and 103-thousand to Republicans.

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.

RELATED: CBSMIIAMI DIGITAL VOTERS GUIDE

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.