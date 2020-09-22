MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Beta is expected to stall over inland Texas on Tuesday as its heavy rains lash portions of the middle and upper coast.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Beta was about 35 miles north-northwest of Port O’Connor, Texas.

Beta was moving toward the northwest near 3 mph.

An east-northeast to northeast motion with increasing forward speed is expected Wednesday through Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Beta will move inland over southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday night through Friday.

Beta has sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Beta will likely begin weakening by Tuesday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Sabine Pass

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas to Sabine Pass including Galveston Bay

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy is headed toward Canada.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the system was about 435 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Teddy was moving toward the north-northwest near 28 mph.

On the forecast track, the center will move over eastern Nova Scotia on Wednesday, and then near or over Newfoundland by Wednesday night.

Although some weakening is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Teddy should be a strong post-tropical cyclone when it moves near and over Nova Scotia.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

South coast of Nova Scotia from Digby to Meat Cove

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Meat Cove to Tidnish Nova Scotia

North of Digby to Fort Lawrence Nova Scotia

Magdalen Islands Quebec

Port aux Basques to Francois Newfoundland

Prince Edward Island

Meanwhile, Paulette has reformed into a tropical storm.

At 5 a.m., its center was about 295 miles southeast of the Azores.

Paulette had 60 mph winds with higher gusts.

Paulette is then expected to turn southward and southwestward Wednesday night and Thursday.

Finally, showers and thunderstorms extending from the Bahamas westward through the Straits of Florida and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal system. This system is forecast to move slowly southward over Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday.

Environmental conditions could be marginally conducive for some slight development over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday.

