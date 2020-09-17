MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory for Tropical Storm Sally which continues to drop torrential rain over eastern Alabama and western and central Georgia.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph, and a northeastward to east-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected into Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama Thursday morning, over central GeorgiaThusday afternoon and evening, and move over South Carolina late Thursday night into Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Sally is expected to become a remnant low Thursday night or Friday morning.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In addition to Sally, there are five other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, Hurricane Teddy is moving to the northwest over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on thunderstorm activity that has increased and become better organized in association with a well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form on Thursday. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday.

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are

expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form before upper-level winds become less favorable over the weekend.

Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system is forecast to move east-southeastward and then northeastward at about 10 mph over the next day or two, and its chances of acquiring some subtropical characteristics before it reaches the coast of Portugal late Friday appear to be decreasing.

