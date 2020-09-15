MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane conditions from Sally are expected to reach portions of the north-central Gulf Coast late Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Sally was about 65 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 2 mph.

A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected on Wednesday and Wednesday night, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area early Wednesday.

Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible before landfall, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of Bay St. Louis to Navarre Florida



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of Navarre, Florida to Indian Pass, Florida Bay St. Louis westward to Grand Isle Louisiana



A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Florida Mobile Bay



Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land producing 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi.

Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.

In addition to Sally, there are six other systems being tracked in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

For the named systems, we have Hurricane Paulette in the northern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Teddy in the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is producing little shower or thunderstorm activity. Any development of this system should be slow to occur while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

An area of low pressure has formed from a low-latitude tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity has become more concentrated and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Finally, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system is forecast to move south-southeastward during the next few days where it will encounter warmer waters, which could allow the low to gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics this week.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC