MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, September 10th, marks the statistical peak of the Hurricane Season when the Atlantic basin has had the most hurricanes and named storms over the course of history and when conditions are the most optimal for the development of tropical storms and hurricanes.

The CBS4 Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene along with a few other tropical waves.

At 5 a.m., Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was about 935 east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Paulette was moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is forecast to take a turn to the northwest beginning Friday night and continue into the weekend.

Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Paulette is expected to restrengthen over the weekend.

As for Tropical Storm Rene, at 5 a.m., Thursday, the center of the storm was about 730 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Rene was moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Rene is expected to be near hurricane strength by Friday night.

There are no watches or warnings for either storm.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a couple of hundred of miles northeast of the Bahamas will drift westward and will likely be in the vicinity of Florida by Friday. This disturbance has a low potential of development (20% chance) once it moves past the Florida peninsula into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and conditions appear more favorable for development this weekend.

A low pressure system off the North Carolina coast has weakened to a trough and now only has a low potential (10% chance) of development as it moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Gradual development is anticipated once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is expected to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. This wave has a high chance of development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions could be conducive for slow development over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week while the wave moves slowly westward. This wave has a low potential for development over the next five days.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC