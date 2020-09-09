MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have released surveillance videos which they claim captures a possible payoff of witnesses just days after NFL players Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Miramar house party.

Miramar Police said the video was from May 15 and was taken at Michael Grieco’s Miami law office. Grieco represented Dunbar in the case.

The videos released by police appears to show a man handing out cash in the hallway at Grieco’s office.

Documents released by police also allege the victims were paid to change their stories.

According to the text messages released by Miramar police, four alleged victims from the house robbery claim they were paid to sign affidavits recanting their original testimony about Dunbar in exchange for a total of $60,000.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said in August there was “insufficient evidence” to charge Dunbar.

Former NFL player DeAndre Baker, 22, was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, in connection with the May 13 incident. He is accused of stealing cash and watches from the four men at the house party.

One of the witnesses told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did Dunbar.

Witnesses said Baker, Dunbar and two other men, began robbing people before leaving in high-end vehicles including a Lamborghini.

Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond.

Baker, from Miami, was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was released from the team this week.

If convicted, Baker’s punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.

Dunbar is no longer facing any charges in connection with the case.