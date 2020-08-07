MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NFL player DeAndre Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced on Friday.

Baker, 22, was formally charged in connection with a May 13 incident in Miramar. He is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party.

One of the witnesses told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did NFL player Quinton Dunbar.

Witnesses said Baker, Dunbar and two other men, began robbing people before leaving in high-end vehicles including a Lamborghini.

Broward prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar, 28, due to insufficient evidence.

Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond.

Baker, from Miami, was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season.

If convicted, Baker’s punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.