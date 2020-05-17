



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two NFL players arrested in South Florida had their first court appearance Sunday.

Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are facing multiple armed robbery charges.

A judge allowed bond for both Baker and Dunbar despite the state’s wishes.

Baker’s bond was set at $200,000 while Dunbar was offered bail at $100,000.

However, they are not allowed to have contact with witnesses and must turn over and firearms they own.

Both men are expected to be released sometime Sunday. Their lawyers mentioned during the hearings that both Baker and Dunbar had no criminal history.

The men turned themselves into police on Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Investigators said it all stems from an incident at a house party in Miramar Wednesday night.

One of the witnesses told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did Dunbar.

Baker, Dunbar, and two other men, one identified only as “Shy” began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches, and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini, and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.

Dunbar‘s attorney Michael Grieco said, “He did not participate in any robbery.” He said that 4 alleged victims and a witness changed their stories saying “…any robbery or assault did not involve Mr. Dunbar…” that “…he fled the home.”

Baker and Dunbar are both from Miami.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar spent Thursday morning on a video conference with the Seattle media for the first time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said on the video conference.