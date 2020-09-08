MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Paulette gained a little strength overnight as it drifted to the northwest over the central Atlantic.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the system was 1,250 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Paulette was moving toward the northwest near 6 mph and should continue in this general motion with a faster forward speed on Tuesday, then move west-northwestward Wednesday through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Further strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, with little change in strength expected afterward through Thursday. Some weakening is expected Thursday evening and

Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

