MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Rene is moving across the eastern Cabo Verde Islands.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was about 45 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Rene is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and a motion toward the west to west-northwest is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Rene will pass over the central Cabo Verde Islands this morning and over the western Cabo Verde Islands this afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected Monday night, followed by gradual strengthening tonight into Thursday, with Rene forecast to become a hurricane in two or three days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cabo Verde Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

