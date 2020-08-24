MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tropical Storm Warning was issued Monday morning for the lower and middle Keys as heavy rainfall over eastern Cuba and Jamaica will spread westward across Central Cuba and the Caymay islands.
At 8 a.m. Monday, Laura was about 125 miles east southeast of Cayo Largo.
Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with higher gusts.
Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.
A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
- Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinardel Rio, and the Isle of Youth
- Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West
- Dry Tortugas
